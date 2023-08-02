Auckland ferry service proposed for scrap after $3.3m upgrades

Ferry services at Te Onewa Northcote Point Wharf could be scrapped from 2026.

Auckland Transport is proposing to scrap ferry services to a wharf it recently spent $3.3million rebuilding and upgrading.

Te Onewa Northcote Point Wharf on Auckland’s North Shore closed in 2018 after structural degradation was found.

The new wharf opened after a $2.6m rebuild in February 2021. It temporarily closed again a year later – for a further $753,000 upgrade, to improve its berthing structure.

Now, only about 10 people board the service each weekday.

The ferry, which goes between Birkenhead and the CBD, only stops at the wharf when someone wishes to disembark or board there, but is regularly cancelled due to the wharf being vulnerable to poor weather conditions and crew shortages.

But after the $3.3m spend, AT is now proposing to scrap the ferry service from 2026 as part of its draft Regional Public Transport Plan.

David White/Stuff Te Onewa Northcote Point Wharf is particularly exposed to bad weather and sea conditions.

Northcote Point resident James Gadd catches the ferry three times a week to his job at Commercial Bay.

“It’s just such a nice way to travel.”

However, he wasn’t surprised it was being lined up for the axe.

“It’s just not a particularly reliable service... We need to use it, or you’re going to lose it.”

He believed it was good AT had invested in the facility but was disappointed it was now proposing to end the service.

“It just sort of indicates a lack of long term vision or strategy for the service.”

AT service network development manager Pete Moth said the work on the wharf was carried out with the expectation that walking and cycling options over the Harbour Bridge would be progressed.

David White/Stuff Ferry services from Te Onewa Northcote Point Wharf relaunched in February 2021, two and a half years after the wharf was closed for health and safety reasons.

“This would have made the ferry a vital tourist/scenic link and would have been a catalyst for an increase in boardings from Te Onewa Northcote Point.”

Stuff asked whether it was short-sighted for AT to have spent ratepayer money on a wharf with known exposure issues.

“This work was progressed and funded as a planned asset renewal at minimum possible cost, to make-safe, extend the life and permit ferry operations to resume at the Northcote Point ferry wharf,” Moth said.

“The work was seen as an extension of life for the current wharf before deciding whether it was financially viable to create an ‘all weather’ ferry facility.”

This would have cost an estimated $30m.

Former National MP for Northcote Dan Bidois, who petitioned AT to fund an all-weather facility after the wharf closed in 2018, said the proposal to close the wharf was disappointing at a time when people were being encouraged to use public transport.

He believed the service had “untapped potential”.

“It’s an ideal spot for a ferry service, but we just need to deal with the core of the issue which is consistency of service.”

Removing the stop at Northcote Point would increase the frequency and reliability of the Birkenhead ferry, which sees about 220 boardings per week day, from every 40 minutes to every 30 minutes at peak times.

AT hoped to improve bus services for the Northcote ferry users, by increasing the frequency of the 928 route, which runs between Northcote Pt and Smales Farm station.

Anyone who would like to give feedback on the draft proposal can go to the Northcote War Memorial Hall between 9 and 11am on Saturday 12 August. Feedback can be given online here until August 17.