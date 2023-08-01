Busy road closed as sinkhole begins to devour another Auckland street

Part of Princes St in Ōtāhuhu is closed on Tuesday after a sinkhole popped up overnight.

A sinkhole has forced the closure of yet another Auckland street.

The eastbound lanes on Princes St in Ōtāhuhu, between Great South Rd and Atkinson Ave, have been closed to traffic after a sinkhole opened up on Tuesday morning.

Do you know of more sinkholes in the city? Email aucklandnewsroom@stuff.co.nz

The hole is just under half a metre wide and about 30cm deep.

But deep channels run away from the hole’s opening underground – and part of the road nearby can be seen sinking and cracking slightly.

Police are directing traffic away from the hole and Auckland Transport has diverted bus routes away until the hole is fixed.

It’s the second sinkhole to cause traffic headaches in Auckland in just over a week, with a much larger hole on College Hill Rd in Freeman’s Bay closing the street last Monday.

Abigail Dougherty Police are directing traffic around the sinkhole in the road.

That hole was caused by an old, damaged storm water pipe cracking, leaving water to spill out and erode surrounding soil.

The Freeman’s Bay hole was about 1.6m deep, 2.5m across and 3.5m long.

Last week, an Auckland Council expert said he would not be “surprised” if more sinkholes opened up across Auckland CBD, after a gaping hole opened up near the bottom of College Hill.

“Where the infrastructure's in a fragile state you'll start to see these problems cropping up," said Healthy Waters’ strategy head Andrew Chin last Wednesday.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff A sinkhole at the bottom of College Hill, Freeman's Bay, has caused road closures in the area.

The remedy so far has been a vast number of cones, and diverting traffic. As for a repair to the College Hill hole, that job is expected to take about four months.

Healthy Waters head of operations Andrew Skelton told RNZ last week that the stormwater pipe would need to be replaced and the soil around it filled back in.

On Thursday, Auckland Council said initial repair work to the stormwater pipe had begun and would continue over the weekend – on track to be completed by early this week.