Auckland port land could be returned to public within 2 years, mayor Wayne Brown says

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown has revealed that the council has begun considering the first stage of a redevelopment of the city’s waterfront, including part of the Ports of Auckland.

Brown said that councillors had met with staff and engineers to discuss “land release options” following a “a high-level preliminary study”.

He said that the first stage of redevelopment would focus on the wharves including Queens Wharf, Captain Cook, Marsden and Hobson Wharf extensions.

Bledisloe Wharf, where import cars are currently parked, would follow in the “not too distant future”, he said.

The mayor believed that he had strong public support for redeveloping the harbourside land into a mix of uses.

The announcement was released with a render showing everything from public pools to waka ama, wetlands and aquaculture.

“I’m pleased with the progress made on this work so far, which is indicating that there is a pathway to return a portion of land back to public use within the next two to five years without undermining the port operation.”

Brown said he was keeping an “open mind” about any potential repurposing of the Ports of Auckland.

“As far as the port operation goes, we are just following on from the work commenced by the previous mayor and council and I think it is worthy of consideration.”

He said that the council was canvassing the views of the port operators and its investors on “potential approaches to deliver on ownership objectives”. The public will also get its say.

Brown has previously told the council-owned Ports of Auckland he wants vehicle imports shifted away from the city in the “short term”.

In March, he commissioned the review of future options for the council-owned port, including the possible sale of its operation.

It was to be a three part review that would investigate what interest there was from potential buyers of the port business, and whether the port could operate with a reduced footprint.

The third part was to look at how the land could be used if it was vacated by the port company.