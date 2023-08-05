One dead, another seriously injured after vehicle hits a tree in Auckland

17:12, Aug 05 2023
Masters Rd in Waiuku remains closed while an investigation into the crash is conducted.
Stuff
Masters Rd in Waiuku remains closed while an investigation into the crash is conducted.

One person is dead and another is seriously injured after a crash in the Auckland suburb of Waiuku on Saturday.

One vehicle is reported to have hit a tree on Masters Rd around 2.20pm, a police spokesperson said.

“Police can now confirm one person has died,” the spokesperson later said.

Another person has been taken to hospital in a serious condition.

“The road remains closed and an investigation into the crash is ongoing.”

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and use alternative routes.