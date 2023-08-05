One dead, another seriously injured after vehicle hits a tree in Auckland
One person is dead and another is seriously injured after a crash in the Auckland suburb of Waiuku on Saturday.
One vehicle is reported to have hit a tree on Masters Rd around 2.20pm, a police spokesperson said.
“Police can now confirm one person has died,” the spokesperson later said.
Another person has been taken to hospital in a serious condition.
“The road remains closed and an investigation into the crash is ongoing.”
Motorists are advised to avoid the area and use alternative routes.