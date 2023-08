There are reports of “serious injuries” after a vehicle hit a tree in Waiuku.

Emergency services have rushed to the scene of a serious crash in the Auckland suburb of Waiuku.

One vehicle is reported to have hit a tree on Masters Rd around 2.20pm, a police spokesperson said.

“Initial indications are there are serious injuries,” the spokesperson said.

The road is closed while emergency services attend the scene.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and use alternative routes.