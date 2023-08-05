Sudden death in Greenhithe, Auckland closes road as emergency services attend

Police are not treating the incident as suspicious. (File photo)

A sudden death in Auckland’s Greenhithe has left a road closed while emergency services attend.

According to a police spokesperson, police are attending the incident on Tauhinu Rd.

“At this stage, there are no suspicious circumstances,” the spokesperson said.

The Vector Electricity power outage map shows that the electricity at the end of Tauhinu Rd has been shut off.

Tauhinui Rd is currently closed in both directions.

Vector Electricity/Supplied The power appears to have been closed off in the area.

More to come.