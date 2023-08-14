Auckland college remains closed after sewage leak 'seeped into the carpets'

A central Auckland secondary school remains closed after a major sewage leak saw it suddenly shut down during school hours.

An email sent to parents and caregivers by Western Springs College on Monday said the sewage leak had seeped into carpets.

“We have a major sewage leak in the school which is seeping into the carpeting and creating a health hazard for all occupants of the main building.”

Principal Ivan Davis told Stuff sewage was pumping from the upper floors through the floor drains and seeping onto the bottom floor and toilets on the northern side of the building.

“It was seeping through the carpet, not to mention the stink,” he said.

The leak was discovered at 12.45pm and all 1850 students were held outside before being notified they were being released from school.

In an update to parents on Monday, the school has said that it will need compliance certification confirming E coli bacteria is no longer present before it can reopen. Carpet and tiles will need to be uplifted and destroyed.

“There is also a problem of the sewage having leaked under the wall partition between the toilet vestibule and stairwell.”

Libby Wilson/Stuff A major sewage leak at a central Auckland secondary school has prompted its early closure.

In the meantime, students will have to do remote learning.

“I apologise to the parents and caregivers, but this is the best alternative.”

The college underwent a rebuild in 2016 with renovations completed in 2019.

Davis said this is the first time there has been any issues with the building, but if the sewage leak was found to be a flaw in the building’s design, the college would be renovated.