Sewage leak 'seeping into carpets' closes central Auckland college

A major sewage leak at a central Auckland secondary school has prompted its early closure.

An email sent to parents and caregivers by Western Springs College on Monday says the sewage leak had seeped into carpets.

“Unfortunately Western Springs College students will have to be sent home at the end of lunch today at 1.40pm,” Principal Ivan Davis said in the email.

“We have a major sewage leak in the school which is seeping into the carpeting and creating a health hazard for all occupants of the main building. Students will be released from school at the end of lunch.”

Davis told Stuff sewage was pumping from the upper floors through the floor drains and seeping onto the bottom floor and toilets on the northern side of the building.

“It was seeping through the carpet, not to mention the stink,” he said.

The leak was discovered at 12.45pm and all 1850 students were held outside before being notified they were being released from school.

Davis said a bio clean was scheduled for Monday night and depending on the amount of damage, the carpets may need to be lifted.

An update will be provided to parents and caregivers at 4pm to let them know whether the school will transition to remote learning on Tuesday.

“I apologise to the parents and caregivers, but this is the best alternative.”

The college underwent a rebuild in 2016 with renovations completed in 2019.

Davis said this is the first time there has been any issues with the building, but if the sewage leak was found to be a flaw in the building’s design, the college would be renovated.