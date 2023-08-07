Investigation into sudden death at home in Auckland's Northcote Point

Police were still at the scene of the death on Monday morning.

The death of a person at a home in Auckland’s Northcote Point is being investigated by police.

A police spokesperson confirmed a person died at a home on Princes St in Northcote Point around 8pm on Sunday.

“The circumstances of death are currently unexplained and further enquiries are required,” the spokesperson said.

Kaipātiki Local Board member Erica Hannam who lives nearby, said she didn’t know what had happened at the home but knew a couple were living there.

“I hadn’t seen the man lately but the woman I saw driving past just a few days ago. It’s very sad to have a death in our community.”

Hannam said nothing out of the ordinary had happened on the street over the weekend but the couple’s dog had been barking and seemed “a bit upset”.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Police were called to the street on Sunday night.

“It’s very upsetting, people in our neighbourhood tend to know each other so it’s a sad time.”

Another neighbour said they had also heard dogs barking at the property on Saturday, the day before police arrived.

“There was a lot of barking which was unusual because normally that only happens when the couple aren’t home, but their car was there.

“By Sunday it was all quiet again though.”

The neigbour said arround Midday on Monday, about eight police cars arrived at the house and were seen speaking with a man in a red hat.

A police scene guard was in place overnight and a scene examination was meant to take place on Monday along with a post-mortem examination.

No further information was available yet, the spokesperson said.

On Monday morning a brick and tile home remained cordoned off by police tape.