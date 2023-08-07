Dumped puppies found in rubbish truck were less than a day old - emergency vet

Six puppies cling to life after a litter was found in a tied-up shopping bag at the bottom of a rubbish truck

Six puppies are clinging to life after being found in a tied up shopping bag in the back of a rubbish truck.

Originally a group of 10, four of the puppies have died since being pulled from the back of the truck, according to the shelter caring for the abandoned animals.

An emergency vet who examined the pups said they were only a few hours old when they were dumped.

Saving Hope Foundation, a no-kill shelter, co-founder Janine Hinton said the truck driver was doing their usual round on Wednesday night in the Papakura/Hunua area when they heard cries.

The driver had started compacting the rubbish but luckily turned it off in time to be able to go and investigate, she said.

The pups were fished out of the back of the truck, where they had been semi-submerged in dirty water, and passed on to the nearest vet.

“I don’t understand how people can do this... they deserve a chance”

By Monday morning, puppies Marty, Mabel, Maggie and Meg had died, despite vet and volunteer efforts to bring them back to good health.

Saving Hope Foundation/Supplied The puppies were being fed every couple of hours and taken to the vet regularly

“They were loved, even for the short time, and will be in our hearts,” she said.

“We can only hope that the other six will continue to fight to survive.”

The shelter had stopped taking puppies as they were full and low on funds, but Hinton said the puppies needed their help.

The company needs someone to win Lotto, she said, as the vet bills and costs for other supplies are overwhelming.

MONIQUE FORD / STUFF HUHA shelter manager Claire Jamieson says HUHA have noticed an increase of animals in need and people in need.

All the pups have gone into foster homes, where they were being bottle-fed to get them all the nutrients they usually get from their mother.

They’re being fed every couple of hours, Hinton said.

The team all knew it would be a battle to nurse the pups back to health, they said, but the fosterers are all extremely heartbroken.

Veterinary Specialists Aotearoa emergency vet Rosemary Price said the puppies would have been less than a day old when they ended up in the rubbish bin.

”Their eyes were all closed but they were in a good condition when they came out... they were quite vocal.”

Price said it’s not unusual to see dumped puppies, but it still shocked her.

Both Price and Hinton said mandatory desexing was needed in order to stop situations like this.