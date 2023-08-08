One person arrested after police monitor Auckland gang funeral

Police monitored the roads between Papakura and Mt Eden on Tuesday afternoon.

Police monitoring of an Auckland gang funeral on Tuesday afternoon has ended after the event had “minimal issues”, police said.

One person has been arrested for breaching bail conditions and two bikes were impounded.

Inspector Richard Sami said the police operation monitoring the gang movement had wound down as of 5pm.

“A range of police staff were utilised, recording instances of unlawful behaviour and facilitating a checkpoint in Papakura,” he said.

The funeral took place between Mt Eden and Papakura.

A number of infringements were also issued, Sami said.