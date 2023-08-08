Bomb squad blew up flare on North Shore beach, but won't say why

The NZ Defence Force says it assessed a "maritime pyrotechnic" and decided to detonate it on a North Shore beach on Sunday.

Residents of Waiake on Auckland’s North Shore got a fright over the weekend when the bomb squad decided to dispose of a flare by blowing it up on the beach.

Tamlynn Lee Capper told Stuff that the explosion shook the windows of her house on nearby Sealy Rd.

A spokesperson for police said they were called to the beach after a member of the public located “a foreign object” in the water on Sunday afternoon.

“Police liaised with the Defence Force, who ultimately resolved the issue.”

A spokesperson for the NZ Defence Force confirmed that the “explosive ordinance disposal team” – often referred to as the bomb squad – attended an incident at Waiake on August 6.

They said the incident concerned a “marine pyrotechnic” device which had been found in the area.

Auckland Council Waiake Beach is a great spot for a swim, and it has a grassy area perfect for a game of frisbee. (File photo)

“The item was assessed by the NZDF and then disposed of by detonation on the beach”.

Despite questions from Stuff, the spokesperson would not say why the decision was made to blow up the flare at the beach, or what risk it posed.

“Until these items are deemed safe by a subject-matter expert, caution should be applied.

“If you discover an item that you believe may be dangerous, remain clear of the item and contact police as soon as possible,” they said.

Residents took to social media at about 5pm on Sunday after hearing the bone-rattling bang.

“Could have given us warning. House shook so bad and scared us all,” one said.

Residents who were at the beach said that they had been told to keep clear, although some did not appear to be aware.

“My young one was over stream. Heck it gave us a fright. Was NOT expecting that,” a resident said.

In July, the Defence Force exploded a pipe bomb found at a property in Whangārei.

The search warrant was conducted as part of a fraud investigation, police said in a statement.

“It was taken to a remote location in Parua Bay and detonated safely.”

No further information was available in that incident due to the ongoing police investigation.