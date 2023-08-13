Family search for two-year-old girl, last seen in garden of her home

Two-year-old Willow has gone missing from her home in Henderson - she was last seen playing in the garden with her sibling

An Auckland family is looking for two-year-old Willow, who was last seen playing in the garden of her home in Henderson with her sibling.

Police search and rescue, LandSAR and the police eagle helicopter were all searching the Swanson area for the child on Sunday afternoon.

Willow was wearing a pink jersey, jeans and black and white chucks shoes, according to Inspector Jason Homan.

The family is incredibly worried about her, he said.

“Residents in the Zodiac St area are asked to check their property for the toddler.”

Homan was requesting that if anyone had seen Willow, that they get in contact with police.

MORE TO COME