Member of the public found 2-year-old Willow, who went missing in Auckland

2-year-old Willow is returned safely after going missing for hours from her West Auckland home.

It was early afternoon and 2-year-old Willow was playing with her sibling in the garden of her family’s West Auckland home.

Hours later, a member of the public made contact to say the girl had been found.

But first came a frantic neighbourhood-wide search for the toddler.

When her family noticed she was missing, they called the police, beginning what would turn into a mass search across the whole suburb.

By 4.30pm, police had put out a public plea for anyone who might have seen the toddler. She had been wearing a pink jersey, jeans and black and white shoes.

Hundreds of people from around Henderson showed up to search the surrounding area, using the family home on Zodiac St as a starting point.

The creek just 100m from the house was waded into by police, LandSAR and locals in gumboots, as they searched for any sign of Willow.

Ryan Anderson/Stuff Willow was returned to her home after being lost for hours.

One street over from the house, police set up a van which housed an array of monitors, as a base for their search.

Local man Daniel arrived outside the house just before 6.30pm, as he wanted to talk to police about how his kids had been playing with Willow that morning.

It was pretty shocking, he said, and everyone was worried. “I just hope they find her.”

As the sun set, more members of the public arrived, armed with torches, until blocks in all directions were filled with bobbing lights.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff The 2-year-old was found after a large search involving police and the public.

“Willow!” was heard every few seconds.

Those searching came dressed in a mixture of everything from pyjamas, to high-vis and gumboots.

Around 7pm, police asked if anyone had seen a black vehicle stop on Universal Drive and “assist a child”.

They had earlier asked motorists to check any dashcam footage for the toddler.

Police confirmed on Monday that the child was found on Universal Drive by a member of the public who took her back to their own house and contacted the family.

Then, at about 8pm, word reached those searching near the house that Willow had been found, and that she was coming back home.

Carried in her aunty’s arms, the justifiably upset toddler was brought through the crowd – but stopped a few times to receive a rub on the shoulder or a quick hug.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Police went door-to-door, while locals joined in the search effort and went into the nearby creek

Her aunty thanked everyone for getting out and looking.

“I’m going to take her home, inside now,” she said.

As the aunty took Willow through the front gate towards the home, she joked to the crowd that they could now all go home and sleep.

Everyone dispersed within a few minutes of Willow returning home – with a few pats on the back as they headed down the road.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Police set up a van one street over from the house, where they co-ordinated the search for Willow.

Another resident, Jean Thomas, who had been out searching for Willow, said it was incredible to see the moment she was brought home.

Her group was about to head away, she said, when they saw a crowd gathering around the house.

“I just thought, ‘Thank god.’”

It was great to see Willow back home after an eventful night, she said.

Just after 8pm, police confirmed Willow had been reunited with her family.

“There was a fantastic response from the community, who assisted with the search and provided support,” Inspector Jason Homan said.

Police confirmed on Monday, that enquiries are ongoing.