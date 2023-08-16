Auckland's bus driver shortage officially over, bus patronage on the rise

Auckland Transport now has the 2306 bus drivers required to fulfil its timetable.

The wheels on the bus are going round and round again with the Tāmaki Makaurau bus driver shortage officially over, Auckland Transport has announced.

At the peak of the shortage in January, Auckland was down 578 bus drivers.

The shortage prompted AT to suspend bus services that were regularly cancelled in attempt to improve service reliability.

But after a recruitment drive which involved bringing bus drivers into New Zealander from overseas, Auckland now has more than the 2306 drivers required for the bus network to run smoothly.

All suspended services have been reinstated since July, while less than 3% of buses services have been cancelled in the last month.

Aucklanders can expect more buses and service reliability moving forward, AT metro optimisation manager Richard Harrison said.

“We're delighted that the bus driver shortfall is cleared - we now have more active drivers in the workforce than the full requirement, and there are more in training to build resilience,” he said.

“We are extremely grateful for the patience of Aucklanders while we have worked hard to get our buses back to where they should be.”

Patronage is also climbing, with 1.72 million people boarding buses last week, the highest number since March.

This was 83% of the patronage recorded in the same week of 2019, before the Covid-19 pandemic saw public transport use diminish.

Meanwhile, Auckland is still short of 25 skippers needed for ferry services.

Training and upskilling of the workforce is due to start soon, AT said.

According to the Fullers 360 website, members of the onboard services crew (the first step towards becoming a qualified skipper) can earn $24.49 per hour, or about $50,939 annually.

“Fullers 360 are committed to growth and development, our in-house training programme encompasses all levels of marine qualifications along with skills and courses that are targeted at providing a high level of competency across our crews, hence no marine experience is necessary.”

Vacancies for the onboard services crew and skippers can be found here.