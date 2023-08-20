K' Rd Chronicles, episode 1: Bringing a little dignity to the homeless

With a commitment to shedding light on the lives of the homeless and impoverished in Aotearoa New Zealand, K’ Road Chronicles is back for another groundbreaking season with transgendered journalist Six, who has her own lived experience of homelessness in Auckland.

Most of us take a daily shower for granted.

However, when you are homeless or transient many things people consider mundane become big problems.

Addiction and substance abuse contributed to Howie (Ngāpuhi, Te Rarawa), living in his van for two years with his canine companions.

Orange Sky is an Australian charity who have come to major New Zealand cities to provide a little dignity to rough sleepers.

Each week, they provide a mobile shower and laundry service to support the more than 41,000 Kiwis doing it tough.

Orange Sky vans offer these hot showers and clothes washing services free of charge.

Howie says: “I felt inhuman when I was living in my van. Before the orange van came along, I'd just get a bucket of water and sponge myself down. It took me a while to comprehend their service. The main focus for me was that I can talk to them. It's not only the van, it is the people who run it. It's the people who care about your story. I wouldn't be here without them. They gave me faith in the system. I walked away like a brand-new spanking man.”

Orange Sky showed Howie that people do care about him and with a renewed sense of worth eventually found a path out of addiction through the Waipareira Whānau Trust.

The Waipareira Trust is a kaupapa Māori focussed support service for people in the Waitematā region.

Services range from cancer support, mobile community nursing and drug addiction counselling among many other vital community services.

Magnetic Pictures Howie and The Orange Sky Team.

Community-based addiction services are free. The programme aims to provide whānau with advice, information and support that will help recognise and address alcohol and or drug problems.

Services are available to whānau who want to better manage alcohol, drugs and addiction behaviour.

Thanks to the trust, Howie and his two dogs are now housed, and he is eager to give back. He is proud to show off his home, his art and his family mementos.

He wants to work and has invested in education.

However, a criminal record has held him back. So he is now considering alternative ways to benefit his community.

The Auckland team of Orange Sky volunteers have washed more than 15,000 loads of washing, provided 6500 showers and logged 25,000 hours of kōrero.

Volunteer Glenn says he got involved with Orange Sky after enduring a personal breakdown and wanted to do something to feel good about himself.

“I decided to volunteer, so I could feel like a decent person,” says Glenn. “It is also about the conversations we have. I went through a really tough time. I wanted to do something to make me feel like a good person.”

Tea, coffee and cookies are provided while laundry is washed and dried.