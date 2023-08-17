Does an AT Park glitch mean free parking on one Auckland street?

We have an internal garage that could fit one car. Now it's a ceramics studio and storage space without a car in sight.

Finding a free parking spot in Auckland’s CBD is a rare find, so when Auckland Transport’s Park app did not charge Deborah Larkins for almost five hours’ parking last week, she figured it was a one-time stroke of luck.

But a week later, when trying her luck again on Wednesday, the AT Park app, which was launched in 2017, charged $0.00 for almost four hours of parking on the same street, making 43-year-old Larkins assume she had stumbled onto a winning glitch.

The street is Alex Evans Street in Auckland’s CBD, and until recently was the home to one of Auckland’s best free parking secrets.

But in May, The Spinoff revealed that the street now housed parking meters, and free parking on this CBD street was a thing of the past.

The app, it seems, may not have caught up to the new rules.

“They have the meter on the street, so if people use that they obviously still pay,” said Larkins.

“But using the app you don't get charged until you get back to your car,” Larkins told Stuff hours after she managed to score yet another morning of free parking.

Stuff Deborah Larkins was 'f...ing stoked' to find she wasn't charged for either time she parked in the Eden Terrace street.

And as a post graduate student at Auckland University, any discounted parking is a blessing.

Parking onsite at the university costs $5 per hour up to a maximum of $25 on weekdays. On-street parking there would cost her $3.50 per hour for two hours, then $7 for each hour after that.

It’s a cost that isn’t worth it for Larkins, who travels once or twice a week into the city.

So when Larkins had “time to kill” around Symonds Street one morning she found Alex Evans Street – a short bus ride from uni and advertised as $1 per hour for the first two hours and $2 per hour after that.

“It wasn’t until I went back to my car and hit stop parking that it hadn’t charged me.”

When approached by Stuff AT spokesperson Blake Crayton-Brown said they are not aware of any outages or glitches affecting AT users at the moment, but are looking into it.

Free parking may not be a glitch that would bring too many complaints, but one glitch in October last year had AT promising to refund drivers who were temporarily unable to stop their parking sessions – potentially having to cough up more than they needed to.

Supplied While she's aware her free parking may be a thing of the past, the street is still "the cheapest" parking she knows of.

Crayton-Brown​ confirmed a server issue affected the app, which “unfortunately” prevented people from stopping their sessions.

The issue was fixed within “about an hour” of teams being notified, he said at the time.

That first day Larkins checked her bank balance a few times later that night, but was never charged.

“I assumed the first time was a one-time glitch but today, f...ing stoked.”

And while Larkins realises that by blowing the whistle on AT’s parking app she’s likely losing her string of free parking days, “it’s still the cheapest parking in the city”.

“Plus it’s where the edible coffee cups are so, you know.”