K' Road Chronicles: Celebrating the human spirit born from the gritty realities of homelessness

When I started the K' Road Chronicle (KRC) I had nothing more than a head full of ideals, a handful of skills and a used Canon photocopier.

After many years trying to work within the confines of mainstream media I realised I would never be a mainstream journalist.

Despite being named one of New Zealand's best non-fiction writers by Auckland University Press and named Alumni of the Year by Waikato Institute of Technology, no publisher wanted to know me.

One potential employer told me I would never work for a major publisher because I am not female, not under 25 and don't live with my parents.

I'm female-ish. I was educated, accomplished and homeless.

I had two options. I could either give up on journalism or drive a truck.

Magnetic Pictures Six's unique perspective stems from her own lived experience of homelessness on Auckland's iconic Karangahape Road.

Hunter S Thompson once said writing is a hell of a career. But if that's what you do, then that's what you do.

Steven Covey, author of The Seven Habits of Highly Effective People says success comes from working within your circle of influence.

I am a writer with a disenfranchised, desperate and dysfunctional circle of influence.

My audience is fringe, a bit seedy and very marginalised. Our audience does not buy new cars or worry about mortgage interest rates.

The KRC offers a voice to the downtrodden, disenfranchised and desperate.

By sharing these stories we hope to build empathy, understanding and tolerance from the wider community.

We also hope to empower, encourage and inspire those caught in cycles of poverty, abuse and despair.

The KRC aspires to the highest journalistic principles of objectivity, independence and integrity.

I am proud to be associated with Stuff and thank our commissioning editors Carol Hirschfield, who first said yes to the project four years ago and Janine Fenwick who guided us this season.

When we produced Season One we were funded under the NZ On Air minority interest fund. Now we are mainstream.

We write, publish and broadcast stories about prostitution, drug use and abuse, poverty, inequality and social justice.

I am honoured and humbled to work with a fantastic team of passionate professionals who share my beliefs and continue to bring stories of courage, compassion and community to an ever–expanding audience.

After five years of production we are currently printing our 35th issue of the paper, presenting our third season of the K' Road Chronicles web series and fast becoming Aotearoa's favourite podcast.

This season is a celebration of the human spirit.

Magnetic Pictures In this third season, K’ Road Chronicles goes even deeper, bringing forth informative,surprising, touching, and captivating stories.

We meet former gang enforcer Raymond who has turned his life around by helping others.

We meet Danielle from Sunday Blessings who started feeding the hungry when she herself was homeless.

We meet Laura recently housed by Auckland City Mission, we meet Dave a ratbag from way back and we meet my mum.

I am eternally grateful for the support of Stuff, New Zealand on Air and our producers Magnetic Pictures.