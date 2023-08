The road was closed just near the North Shore Hospital

A gas leak in the North Shore suburb of Takapuna has closed an intersection, affecting traffic and buses ahead of rush hour.

According to Auckland transport, around 3pm the leak closed Shea Terrace, near the North Shore Hospital.

“Expect delays with diversions in place affecting traffic and bus services.”

AT was recommending commuters use Shakespeare Rd, which is on the other side of the hospital.