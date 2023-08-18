Auckland firefighter to run 100km non-stop for men's mental health

Auckland firefighter Bryn Lavell is set to run 100km, without stopping, in a bid to raise money for mens mental health.

An Auckland firefighter is set to run 100km non-stop in a bid to raise money for men’s mental health.

Senior Firefighter Bryn Lavell has been in the job for almost five years, in which time he’s worked on many traumatic incidents and seen families grieving.

He took to running as a way of getting 45 minutes after a shift to clear his head and boost his endorphins.

On Saturday, he’s set to take those runs to a new level by running an ultra marathon – a distance of 100km – for the first time, in an attempt to raise $10,000 for Movember.

The alarm will be set for 3.30am, with plans to start running by 6am, he said.

Lavell will begin in Clevedon, before winding into the city and up to Kingsland – where family and mates will be waiting with a beer when he finally finishes in the early evening.

“It was a way of kind of escaping what I was doing – or not doing.”

Being a firefighter, there’s a stigma where some people in the profession might not approach others for help, he said, which is a big part of the reason for his run.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Lavell has been training in the winter, which means lots of runs in the rain – and even hail

“If I can raise some money and even a couple of people get help, I feel like that makes a difference.”

The role does, although great, make people more susceptible to mental health challenges, due to the nature of the work, Lavell said.

“You see more than the average person does.”

Lavell has just gone through an intensive training block, where he was running more than 100km each week in a bid to get his body in shape for the big day.

Before training started, Lavell said he considered a 15km run big.

He’s had to change his diet several times in order to fuel the training he was doing, but is now cutting out fibre and eating “the stuff you were never allowed to eat as a kid”: white bread with lots of Nutella.

Lavell will have a support van with him as he makes the journey and plans on not stopping during the course of the day.

RYAN ANDERSON/STUFF Auckland central's fire station is one of the busiest in the country, and firefighters there say the challenges they face could soon have an impact on the public.

He’ll instead take walk breaks when he needs to eat or drink, after advice that if he stopped running, he might not be able to get the legs moving properly again.

Gels and liquid calories will be the meals for the day, he said.

While most runners opt for some music to get them through the runs, Lavell gets through his big four-hour training sessions with nothing but the thoughts in his head.

He hasn’t solved the world’s problems yet, he joked, but did briefly have the idea to open a coffee shop in Bali.

“I’ve now thought, yeah maybe that’s not the best idea.”

Lavell’s Movember fundraiser, Minds over Miles, can be found here.