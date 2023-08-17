Missing 12-year-old made contact with family, in company of 'much older' man

Police are looking for 12-year-old Maria Mino, who is believed to be with her an older male

A missing 12-year-old girl, who was last seen almost a week ago and is believed to be with an older male, has made contact with her family.

Police are looking for Maria Mino, who was last seen at her Bucklands Beach home on August 11.

On Thursday afternoon police confirmed the girl had made contact with her family, but they were still concerned for her.

“While we do not have immediate concerns for her safety, we are still concerned that she is in the company of persons much older than herself.”

Police said they would still like to speak with her.

They believed she was most likely with an older male in west Auckland, or in the Auckland CBD area.

The family have concerns for her welfare and are asking for sightings to be reported via 111, police said.

Further information on her whereabouts can be submitted to police on 105, quoting file number: 230812/5064.

On Thursday, a police spokesperson said the man lives at an address in the west Auckland suburb of Glen Eden. They have been unable to contact him.