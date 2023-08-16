Search for 12-year-old Auckland girl, believed to be with older male

Police are looking for 12-year-old Maria Mino, who is believed to be with her an older male

A search is under way for a 12-year-old girl, who was last seen almost a week ago and is believed to be with an older male.

Police are looking for Maria Mino, who was last seen at her Bucklands beach home on August 11.

Police believe Maria is most likely with and older male in the West Auckland, or Auckland CBD area, they said.

The family have concerns for her welfare and are asking for sightings to be reported via 111, police said.

Further information on her whereabouts can be submitted to police on 105, quoting file number: 280812/5064