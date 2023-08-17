Three Auckland ferry services cancelled indefinitely due to maritime skills shortage

Fullers 360 has hit pause on several Auckland ferry services so that it can focus on training up new deckhands and skippers.

Three Auckland ferry services will be cancelled indefinitely from October 1 so that a crew training program can be accelerated amid an industry skills shortage.

The training program is expected to take between 14 and 18 months, during which Fullers 360 ferry services at Birkenhead, Te Onewa Northcote Point and Bayswater on the North Shore will be cancelled.

Gulf Harbour and Half Moon Bay services will continue with yet-to-be-confirmed reduced timetables, but will return to full timetables once the training program is complete.

Auckland Transport executive general manager of public transport services Stacey van der Putten said it was looking for a new ferry operator to run the cancelled services.

“Auckland Transport remains committed to operating these ferry routes and is actively exploring options for an alternative operator.”

“The ongoing shortage of qualified ferry crew means it is not possible to reliably run AT’s full ferry network and to train meaningful numbers of new ferry crew members at the same time.”

Chris McKeen/Stuff Auckland Transport is seeking a new operator for its Birkenhead, Bayswater and Northcote Point ferry services. Fullers 360 will no longer run the services from 1 October.

“While these changes will be disappointing for affected communities, the training programme will ultimately help to improve the reliability of timetabled ferry services across Auckland... while building resilience in the workforce for when full services resume.”

AT is considering implementing additional bus services for ferry users in Birkenhead, Northcote and Bayswater.

Reliable bus services connecting the ferry terminals to high frequency buses into the city were already available and cost less than a ferry fare – $4.20 for the bus, $5.80 for the ferry.

Extra buses are also being considered for Gulf Harbour and Half Moon Bay residents during off-peak hours.

Fullers CEO Mike Horne said the program and redistribution of its resources will see up to 30 crew members become qualified deckhands or skippers.

“These numbers are significant in helping us to achieve a full crewing workforce at a faster pace.””

Alongside improved residency pathways for international skilled workers, the program will also help address the maritime skills shortage on a national level.

On Wednesday, AT announced that the region’s bus driver shortage officially over.

Less than 3% of buses services have been cancelled in the last month, with the cancellation rate dropping still.

Patronage is also climbing, with 1.72 million people boarding buses last week, the highest number since March.