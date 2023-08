Paerata Road is closed while emergency services respond to a serious crash. (File photo)

One person has died after a crash in South Auckland on Thursday night.

The crash, which happened about 5:10pm on Paerata Rd, involved two vehicles.

As well as the death, two people were injured – one seriously and one moderately.

A police spokesperson earlier said diversions were in place at Heights Road and Adams Drive.

Do you know more? Contact aucklandnewsroom@stuff.co.nz