Paerata Road is closed while emergency services respond to a serious crash. (File photo)

A “serious crash” has closed down Paerata Road in Pukekohe during peak commute in South Auckland.

A police spokesperson said that diversions are in place at Heights Road and Adams Drive.

The spokesperson was not yet able to confirm whether motorists involved had been injured.

They said that emergency services responded to the call at 5.10pm.

More to come

Do you know more? Contact aucklandnewsroom@stuff.co.nz