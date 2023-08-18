Largest bird rehabilitation centre in Aotearoa facing possible closure

A baby kererū makes sure no part of its body is missed while carers give it a shower. The video from BirdCare Aotearoa has gone viral.

BirdCare Aotearoa has launched an urgent appeal to raise more than $100,000 or it risks closure by 2024.

It’s the largest bird rehabilitation centre in New Zealand by intake, caring for around 6000 native and non-native birds each year.

Ariel-Micaiah Heswall – a research and volunteer coordinator for Birdcare – said the charity has been receiving more birds but doesn’t have the funding to keep up.

“Without us, many of these birds will have nowhere to go,” Heswall said.

“We get birds from other facilities – vet clinics, SPCA and the Department of Conversation. We're getting a higher number of birds but not an increase in donations,” Heswall said.

Many birds are landing on the charity's doorstep after they’ve been injured through contact with humans.

BirdCare/Supplied BirdCare Aotearoa is seeking to raise more than $100,000 as it faces a risk of closure by the start of 2024.

Seabirds, such as petrels and gannets, often need care after becoming disoriented by light pollution and crashing into buildings.

Other birds arrive in BirdCare’s hospital after being hit by cars or attacked by pets, Heswall said.

“These birds are absolutely incredible, especially native, endemic and endangered birds.

“Helping and releasing them back into the wild is such a wonderful feeling,” she said.

BirdCare/Supplied This swallow arrived at BirdCare Aotearoa caught in a sticky trap. After removing the sticky goo off the swallow he was monitored him for 4 days until he was strong enough to be released.

In a post on Facebook, BirdCare said its closure would have a “devastating impact” on Auckland, where it's based.

“Over the past few years, BirdCare Aotearoa wild bird hospital has been running at a loss despite our best efforts.

“We have been hit hard by covid, recent extreme weather events, rising costs, decreased donations, decreased grant availability, and the current recession,” it read.

BirdCare relies entirely on donations, grants and volunteers to keep operating.

BirdCare/Supplied BirdCare rehabilitates non-native and native New Zealand birds such as this kererū.

This comes just months before baby bird season, when BirdCare is likely to see a rise in fledglings needing care.

“We encourage you to take a look at what we do and donate a little bit -- helping volunteer or making a one-off donation,” said Heswal.

“We care for these birds. They were here before us and they need your help.”