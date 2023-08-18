Two injured, incidents cause delays on Auckland's motorways

Two people have been seriously injured after a multi-car crash on Auckland’s North Western motorway. (File photo)

The far left lane, eastbound, continues to be blocked between Lincoln Road and Te Atatu Road.

Waka Kotahi has warned motorists to merge to the right with care and expect delays.

An earlier breakdown between Makora Road and Lincoln Road has been cleared, but the transport agency says there are still residual delays.

A spokesperson for St John said emergency crews were alerted to the incident on the North Wester motorway near the Te Atatu Peninsula at 2.58pm.

Two ambulances and two rapid response vehicles were at the scene and transported two patients to Auckland Hospital in a serious condition.

Meanwhile, Waka Kotahi has advised motorists that a separate crash on the Northern Motorway has blocked the left northbound lane between Tristram Ave and Constellation Drive.

“Pass with care and expect delays until cleared.”