12-year-old Auckland girl missing for a week found 'safe and well'

Police were concerned that the girl was with a man “much older” than her. (File photo)

A 12-year-old girl who was missing for a week has been located “safe and well”.

The girl from Auckland’s Bucklands Beach was last seen at home on Friday, August 11.

Five days later, police made a plea for information on her whereabouts on Facebook, stating that she was “most likely with her older boyfriend in the West Auckland, or Auckland CBD area”.

“[The girl’s] family and police have concerns for her welfare and ask anyone who sights [her] to contact police as soon as possible.”

That post was later deleted and on Thursday. The same day, police announced that the girl had contacted her family.

Police would not provide details on this contact, but told Stuff : “[She is a] 12-year-old girl who should be at home with her family”.

“While we do not have immediate concerns for her safety, we are still concerned that she is in the company of persons much older than herself.

“She is believed to be associating with adults who are not immediate or wider whānau members.”

On Saturday morning, a police spokesperson confirmed she had been found and was “safe and well”.