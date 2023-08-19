Bicycle under ute, person seriously hurt in West Auckland crash

A person is seriously hurt after a crash in Titirangi.

A bicycle ended up under a ute during a crash in West Auckland where a person was seriously hurt.

Emergency services were called to the collision involving a cyclist and a car at the intersection of Titirangi Rd and Golf Rd about 10.30am.

A photo from the scene shows a bicycle underneath a ute.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said it took one patient with serious injuries to Auckland City Hospital.

Traffic is backed up along Titirangi Rd as a result.