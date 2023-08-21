One critical, another seriously injured after early morning crash in central Auckland

One person is in a critical condition and another sustained serious injuries. (File photo)

Emergency services rushed to the scene of a serious crash in central Auckland early on Monday morning.

Two people were taken to hospital after the single vehicle crash on Manukau Rd in Epsom at 4.45am.

At 6.30am, one person was in a critical condition and another had serious injuries.

Manukau Road between Pah Rd and Banff Avenue remained closed and diversions were in place while the Serious Crash Unit was in attendance.

Police ask that motorists avoid the area or expect delays.

Meanwhile, SH29 over the Kaimai Ranges between Waikato and Bay of Plenty was closed on Monday morning due to a truck breakdown.

Waka Kotahi said the highway was closed in both directions. A detour was in place, via Lake Rotorua, and drivers were being advised to allow extra time.