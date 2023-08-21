Safety fears after missing Auckland 15-year-old not seen for five days

Honour, 15, hasn't been seen since August 16 and has been reported missing to police.

A 15-year-old girl from Auckland has been missing for five days. Police are worried about her safety and appealing for sightings.

Honour was last seen in the Albany area of the North Shore on Wednesday last week, at about midday.

A police spokesperson said she was known to be in the Waitematā and Auckland City areas, but had ties to the Whangārei region as well.

”We have concerns for her safety, given her age, and ask anyone who sights her to contact police as soon as possible on 111,” the spokesperson said.

Anyone with further information on Honour’s whereabouts should contact police on 105, quoting file number 230816/0137.

Information can also be provided via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.