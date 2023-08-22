Two workers, firefighters in hospital after breathing solvent at industrial site

The incident happened at Handley Industries on Hillside Rd in Wairau Valley.

Two workers at an industrial site, along with a group of firefighters, were taken to hospital after being exposed to paint solvent in an enclosed space.

The incident happened at Handley Industries on Hillside Drive, in the Wairau Valley on Auckland’s North Shore, and was reported to emergency services at about 11.30am on Tuesday.

Handley Industries makes and distributes coatings and adhesives for flooring, which involves handling solvents.

Handley general manager Tim Scott said two workers were in a confined area working with paint solvent when they were overcome by fumes.

”One of our staff was in the area and passed out, so another went in to help and also passed out due to the fumes. It all happened so quickly.

”Emergency services were called and firefighters helped get them out of the area.”

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said firefighter crews from Takapuna and Birkenhead were sent to the scene.

“Upon arrival firefighters were called upon to rescue two people from a solvent hopper.”

“As a result of performing these rescues, three firefighters were admitted to hospital as a precaution at the advice St John where they will remain under observation until 4pm,” the spokesperson said.

“The welfare of our firefighters and their whānau are our top priority and support is being offered to those affected.”

A spokesperson for Hato Hone St John said one worker was in a serious condition with a second in moderate condition.

Both were taken to North Shore Hospital by ambulance.

A WorkSafe spokesperson confirmed the organisation had been notified of the incident and was making initial inquiries.

Firefighters union’s Auckland local secretary Martin Campbell said firefighters were taken to hospital on the recommendation of ambulance and a medical practitioner.

“It is good a precautionary measure was taken, and they [firefighters] should be discharged after being kept under observation for few hours.”

Scott said in the 30 years the business had been operating there had never been an issue like this and it had been “traumatic” for the team of about 12 staff.

“We’ll get some counselling for them and have a debrief on the incident. Luckily both our workers have now been discharged from hospital,” Scott said shortly before 5pm on Tuesday.

“We’ve got to take a look at what happened and investigate it. I know WorkSafe will also be involved with the process.”