Auckland primary school in lockdown after sudden death of adult

Police at Buckland School, where an adult has died following a medical emergency.

A primary school near Auckland’s Pukekohe is in lockdown after the death of an adult following a “medical emergency”.

A notice on the Buckland School website stated it had initiated a lockdown because of the emergency, but noted all children were “safe and well”.

The school later confirmed “with sadness” the death of a “long-time visitor”.

“Our thoughts are with the family.”

“The children are now outside having a play and will be placed back into classrooms at the direction of the police.”

“The students have been spoken to about the incident and support will be available should they need it.”

Troels Sommerville/Stuff Buckland School is located near the Auckland-Waikato border, south-east of Pukekohe.

School would end at the usual time. The notice asked parents not to enter the school grounds.

“Students will be brought out to you.”

“Your assistance and co-operation are appreciated at this time. All further updates will be provided on the school website.”

A police spokesperson confirmed an adult had died on school grounds.

“There are no suspicious circumstances and police will undertake our usual enquiries when a sudden death occurs.”

“Other agencies are being notified and support will be put in place.”

A Stuff reporter at the scene said the children were outside playing, appearing oblivious to the incident.

Ministry of Education deputy secretary north said it had contacted the school to offer its support.

“That may include our traumatic incident team who provide a range of supports for as long as necessary.”

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson confirmed it sent two ambulances and an operations manager to the incident.

The school, located near the Auckland-Waikato border, caters to students from year 1 up to year 8 and has 239 students enrolled.