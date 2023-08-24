Gas leaking from manhole in central Auckland contained, road still closed

The gas leak in the Auckland CBD was reported on Thursday afternoon, with locals being warned to stay away.

Gas leaking from a manhole in central Auckland that closed two roads and seen at least one apartment block evacuated has now been contained.

Fire and Emergency Deputy National Commander Brendan Nally said Vector had isolated the leak, which was earlier leaking from a manhole at the intersection of Customs Street East and Gore Street.

"Gas detection equipment is being used to ensure buildings are safe to enter and the roads will remain closed while emergency services ensure the gas has dispersed.

"The roads will remain closed, and we continue to ask public to avoid the area.”

Nally had earlier said there were four fire crews and support crews with gas detection equipment on site.

"We ask anyone near the intersection of Customs Street East and Gore Street to keep their doors and windows closed. We also urge members of the public to avoid the area to allow our crews to continue working on site and to ensure emergency vehicles have access to the area."

Auckland Transport said on Thursday afternoon that Customs St East and Beach Rd were both closed from the intersection of Albert St and Customs St East to the intersection of Beach Rd and Anzac Rd.

SHILPY ARORA/Stuff The gas leak was coming from a manhole in Auckland CBD.

“Avoid this area or expect delays with diversions in place affecting traffic, including bus services. Please expect delays”.

An emergency alert was sent to mobile phones in the area advising nearby residents to close their doors and windows and call Fire and Emergency if they had any concerns.

“Alternatively, evacuate the immediate area and follow instructions from local authorities. Please stay away from the area to allow emergency vehicle access,” it said.

Shilpy Arora/Stuff Kshitij Chaudhary and Khushhal Phogat wait for cordons to be removed by the police on Auckland’s Custom Rd. A part of the road was closed due to a gas leak from a manhole.

Police confirmed they were at the scene along with Fire and Emergency NZ.

A police spokesperson said police were providing traffic management support.

An employee of a nearby restaurant, who doesn’t want to be named, said all of Custom Rd has been closed, along with all the roads leading into it.

Shilpy Arora/Stuff Fire crew works to fix a gas leak from a manhole on Custom Rd near Britomart.

“The whole street is closed, and we have been advised to keep the doors and windows closed. An entire high-rise apartment has been evacuated.

“Our guests [people dining at the restaurant] have been advised not to leave the restaurant at the moment.”

Anna Tapsell and Grace Georgetti, two friends who were at a gym when Custom Rd was closed, said they were waiting for the road to open, but it seemed it would take a long time.

”We generally catch our buses [to home] from here [Custom Rd], but the road is closed, so we will have to find our way to another bus stop now.”

Kshitij Chaudhary, who works at a store on Custom Rd said the smell of the gas was very strong.

“While I was on the way to the store to start my shift, I got an emergency alert that the street was closed, and I could smell something really bad.

Stuff A number of people in Auckland CBD received an alert warning them of the gas leak.

“I have been waiting since 6pm for cordons to be removed. An emergency worker here told me it might take a couple of hours for the road to reopen.”

There was a strong smell of gas in the area.

Shilpy Arora/Stuff Shops and restaurants on the cordoned off part of Custom Rd are closed and businesses are advised to keep their windows and door closed.

AT confirmed trains to and from Britomart along with ferries at the Downtown ferry terminal were running as normal.