White powder in envelope causes building evacuation at Blind Low Vision NZ office

A suspicious envelope filled with white powder was found at an office in Auckland’s Parnell. (File photo)

An envelope filled with white powder caused Auckland’s Blind Low Vision NZ office to be evacuated on Friday morning.

A Blind Low Vision NZ spokesperson confirmed the envelope had been found on Friday morning and police were called to investigate.

“They have taken the envelope for investigation. We hope there wasn’t any malice behind it but we’ll wait to hear back from police.”

Staff were originally evacuated from the Parnell Rd building for 20 minutes but had now been allowed in.

The envelope appeared to be a “generic” business reply letter, the Blind Low Vision NZ spokesperson said.

A police spokesperson confirmed police were called to the building and that the white powder in the envelope turned out to be flour.

“It forced a full building evacuation,” the police spokesperson said.