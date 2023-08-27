McDonald’s worker assaulted by tool-wielding men in Auckland robbery

Four offenders, armed with tools, robbed an Auckland business overnight.

Four armed men have robbed an Auckland McDonald’s overnight, leaving a staff member shaken.

The offenders, armed with tools, entered a commercial premise on Cavendish Drive, Papatoetoe, and assaulted a staff member, police said.

The men stole items and fled in a vehicle. Police were called to the scene at about 3:10am.

Police said the staff member was not seriously injured, but was shaken.

A McDonald’s spokesperson told Stuff the restaurants have a range of security measures in place to keep staff safe.

"We're now assisting police with their investigation, including statements and CCTV," the spokesperson said.

"Management have already been providing support to staff and have made available our employee assistance programme."

A scene examination is being carried out, and police have called for anyone in the area who witnessed the event, or saw anything suspicious to call 105 and quote event number P055816860.