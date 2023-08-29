Public told to steer clear of gas leak on Auckland's North Shore

Police have told people to steer clear of Killarney St in Takapuna as several road closures are in place, a spokesperson said.

Roads are closed on Auckland’s North Shore as emergency services try to plug a gas leak.

Cordons are in place between Lake Pupuke and Anzac Street, and police are directing traffic while Fire and Emergency New Zealand try to stop the leak.

A FENZ spokesperson said Vector has isolated power nearby, but they didn’t know how long it would be before the gas leak would be fixed.

It comes only days after gas leaking from a manhole in central Auckland closed two roads and saw one apartment block evacuated.

In that case it was a cracked valve that caused the leak.