Missing 68-year-old woman has been found 'safe and well'

A 68-year-old woman who was reported missing on Friday has been found, police have confirmed.

Geraldine Shirley Yansen was last seen in Auckland’s Takapuna around the Shakespeare Road area at around 9am on September 1 before she was reported missing.

A police spokesperson earlier had said police had concerns for her welfare and asked anyone who saw her to contact police as soon as possible on 111.

Then at 7.30pm the spokesperson said she had been found, “safe and well".

“Police thank the public for their assistance.”