What's going bump in the night? Experts perplexed by spooky underground banging

Residents of Selwyn Crescent in Auckland's North Shore have been kept awake for months by a mysterious banging noise

Mystery banging noises coming from deep below an Auckland home continue to perplex experts trying to figure out where they’re coming from – and they may have hit a dead end.

For months, every night regular banging noises have emanated from under a house on Selwyn Cres​ on the city’s North Shore, at one point getting so loud they caused a nearby house to shake.

A merry-go-round of engineers and experts from Auckland Council departments have been running tests and checking footage, but have been unable to find the source of the noise, which began in July.

Stuff readers have posited everything from a water hammer to aliens mining in the area – neither have been verified by council experts.

The latest theory from council is that it could be coming from stormwater pipes or nearby manholes, but after Healthy Waters specialists ran cameras down the drains and checked CCTV of the nearby stormwater network, they were left none the wiser as to the cause.

Abigail Dougherty Strange noises are coming from under a house in Selwyn Cres, Auckland.

Mervyn Chetty​, the council’s manager of alcohol & environmental health, said the council was attempting to figure out the origin of the sound by placing specialist sound monitoring equipment under the house closest to the noise.

“We are hopeful this may provide some clues, although if there are no clear leads on who (or what) could be responsible, we will be unable to pursue any enforcement options,” Chetty said.

The device will be triggered to record by the tenant in the house nearest the banging whenever he hears it.

LIzzie Oakes​, who lives nextdoor to the worst affected house, said the noise sounded like someone coming home from work and doing a bit of midnight DIY.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Some believe the sound is coming from stormwater pipes under the house, but cameras have found nothing.

“We had some strange few weeks which was like an episode of Stranger Things where the neighbour’s house would just start shaking violently,” she said.

David Howe​, who owns the house that has the noise emanating from underneath it, said his tenant’s wife and children were “beside themselves” every time the noise would start up.

He believes the noise must be machine generated and thinks there is someone working in the area who is responsible– possibly without realising the issues they’re causing down the line.

He hopes anyone listening to the sounds in the video above might be able to help solve the mystery.