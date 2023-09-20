Person dies after crash between car and motorcycle in Henderson

A person has died following a crash in Henderson. The Pōhutukawa star in the Matariki cluster represents death. (File photo)

A person has died in a crash between a car and a motorcycle in West Auckland.

The collision at the intersection of Moselle Ave and Waipareira Ave in Henderson happened about 6.45pm.

“Traffic management is in place at the scene and motorists are advised to avoid the area,” police said in a statement.

Police are investigating the circumstances of the crash.

According to the Ministry of Transport, 248 people have died on the roads so far in 2023.