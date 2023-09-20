Person dies after crash between car and motorcycle in Henderson
A person has died in a crash between a car and a motorcycle in West Auckland.
The collision at the intersection of Moselle Ave and Waipareira Ave in Henderson happened about 6.45pm.
“Traffic management is in place at the scene and motorists are advised to avoid the area,” police said in a statement.
Police are investigating the circumstances of the crash.
According to the Ministry of Transport, 248 people have died on the roads so far in 2023.