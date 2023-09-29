Auckland cycle and walkway 'saved' after $14 million government injection

An artist’s impression of what the cycle and walkway will look like.

Construction of a major Auckland cycleway is set to kick off after the government committed an extra $14 million to keep the project afloat on Friday.

The path, which will connect Avondale and Te Atatū along Te Whau estuary and river, was paused earlier this year when increases in construction costs sent the budget ballooning.

Chris Carter, chair of the Henderson-Massey Local Board, said the cash injection had “totally saved” the project.

Construction is set to get underway in the next few weeks, according to Te Atatū’s MP Phil Twyford

“The section of the pathway that is about to be built will connect Roberts Field in Te Atatū South with the busy North Western Cycleway,” Twyford said.

Auckland Council/Supplied The broad cycleway will snake from Te Atatū to Avondale, touching suburbs like Glendene, Kelston and New Lynn.

Transport minister David Parker confirmed Twyford’s statement.

The government committed $35.3m to the project in June 2020 and the council committed $4.8m.

But Auckland Council halted the project after a review of costs earlier this year found additional contingencies had added an estimated $20m.

Carter said the pathway offer a link away from roads to western suburbs and schools. He’s “absolutely delighted” it can go ahead.

JASON DORDAY/STUFF The Northwestern Cycleway in Auckland is one of the busiest in the country. Its history provides a fascinating insight into the evolution of cycling infrastructure in New Zealand. Video first published in August 2021.

“It’s a really good alternative route for people to get from one part of west Auckland to the other,” he said.

The broad cycleway will snake from Te Atatū to Avondale, touching suburbs like Glendene, Kelston and New Lynn.

Carter believes it will be an “iconic” Auckland walkway.

“This is a terrific outcome,” he said.