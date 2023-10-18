Single Powerball ticket scores $4.5m win for lucky Aucklander

The winning Powerball ticket was bought in Botany.

One lucky Aucklander has scooped up $4.5m with Powerball First Division in Wednesday night’s Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was purchased from Countdown Botany, and makes its winner the fourteenth Powerball multi-millionaire of 2023.

Another Lotto player in Wellington who purchased their ticket through MyLotto has also won $500,000 with Lotto First Division on Wednesday.

Strike Four has rolled over and will be $700,000 on Saturday night.

Lotto encourages anyone who bought their ticket from Countdown Botany or through MyLotto to check their ticket in person or online as soon as possible.