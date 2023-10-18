Single Powerball ticket scores $4.5m win for lucky Aucklander

21:45, Oct 18 2023
The winning Powerball ticket was bought in Botany.
George Heard/Stuff
The winning Powerball ticket was bought in Botany.

One lucky Aucklander has scooped up $4.5m with Powerball First Division in Wednesday night’s Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was purchased from Countdown Botany, and makes its winner the fourteenth Powerball multi-millionaire of 2023.

Another Lotto player in Wellington who purchased their ticket through MyLotto has also won $500,000 with Lotto First Division on Wednesday.

Strike Four has rolled over and will be $700,000 on Saturday night.

Lotto encourages anyone who bought their ticket from Countdown Botany or through MyLotto to check their ticket in person or online as soon as possible.

Homed
With $6.3 million to spend on a home, you could have just about anything you wanted.