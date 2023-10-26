Two firefighters taken to hospital from building fire in West Auckland

Firefighters rinse off as a precaution should the building contain asbestos.

Two firefighters have been taken to hospital from the scene of a building fire in Glendene, West Auckland.

The well-involved blaze at a factory on Bancroft Cres was reported to emergency services about 2.45pm.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson confirmed 18 fire engines from 14 stations from across the city were at the blaze.

“Crews are still working to extinguish the fire and at this stage no surrounding properties have been evacuated,” a spokesperson said shortly after 4:20pm.

Clifford Tolley/Supplied Eighteen fire engines are at the scene.

All occupants of the building are accounted for.

Incident controller and Avondale senior station officer Chris Todd said two firefighters had been injured as they worked to put out the fire – one suffered an arm injury and the other “heat stress”.

It is believed the fire was caused by someone who was welding.

As of 5pm, firefighters had control of the fire and were dampening hotspots.

David White/Stuff Two firefighters were injured while putting out the fire.

Assistant commander Dave Woon confirmed the fire was contained to one cell within the building, which has multiple occupants.

“Fire and Emergency appreciates the cooperation of workers in the area, which is heavily congested due to the number of fire appliances attending this incident.”

Police are also on the scene to assist with traffic control.