Adult mako shark spotted in waters around Waiheke Island

Waiheke locals have spotted a large mako shark swimming near the shore at Onetangi beach.

Waiheke local Zoe Wenn was walking along Onetangi beach when her partner saw a fin above the water.

“A fin popped up on the surface. It was pretty large,” Wenn said.

She had gone to the beach hoping to see baby hammerheads that were rumoured to be in the bay – but the fin was far too large for that.

“It was swimming only 10m out, so shallow that it couldn’t submerge its fin. It was just cruising.”

Wenn’s partner ran for his drone camera and the pair got a closer look.

It was a mako shark – spanning around 3m.

“I was fascinated. I've never really seen one up close,” Wenn said. “You could see most of it through the water – the size of it, the fin and the tail as well. It was quite impressive.”

Wenn said she was also “a little concerned”. She had just left the ocean, and had paddled near the shark’s meandering path.

Jack Sawers/Stuff Shark scientist Riley Elliott said he could tell the shark was a mako based on its narrow snout and pectoral fin shape.

Shark scientist Riley Elliott was surprised to see the mako in shallow waters.

Mature mako sharks are usually found deeper in the ocean, he said. Spotting an adult swimming close to shore was a sign of something wrong.

“This is a fish out of water. A three-meter plus mako shark should not be in two feet of water off Waiheke Island,” Elliott said.

Elliott also said the shark also appeared “very skinny” for its size.

“It almost looks like a Pinocchio nose – it has a massively long face and its stomach area is very narrow,” Elliott said.

There are many things that could have driven the shark away from its usual deep-water: “Overfishing, pollution, climate change”.

“Scientifically, this is an indicator of a sick ecosystem. It’s like seeing a skinny polar bear in the forest.”

A malnourished shark could also behave out of character, Elliott said.

“When you see skinny sharks in places they shouldn’t be, it literally can bite you in the ass. That’s a very dangerous animal to have skinny, malnourished and hungry 100m off the beach,” he said.

Elliott said it’s an indicator the Hauraki Gulf's marine environment is deteriorating.

“While this looks cool, it's a sad reflection of what we are doing to our environment,” he said.

Another shark, which also appears to be a mako, was spotted at Kauakarau Bay on the southern side of Waiheke on Friday.