Auckland volunteer and teacher of Māori crafts is 'amazing' community member

This week’s Nice Neighbour is Fia Lui from Glen Eden, Auckland. She was nominated by Alberta Angell.

Angell said Lui was an amazing lady who did many amazing things for the community.

Her community support went over and above anyone's expectations of a volunteer. She always assisted local schools and Kelston Community Hub, teaching korowai, kākahu and poi making and a variety of arts and crafts.

Lui always makes time to help anyone, no matter what they need.

“For 11 years, I have run a senior group at The Hub called The Cozy Club. Recently, I've been unwell and was in hospital,” Angell said.

“Fia ran the Cozy Club for me while I was absent and did a fantastic job with the help of our amazing group of wahine from the Kelston Community Hub.

“She is always there to assist during hard times like the recent Auckland floods. It would be wonderful if Fia's ongoing neighbourly support is some day recognised and rewarded.”

