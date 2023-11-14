One dead, another seriously injured after car crashes into traffic light in Auckland

One person has died and another has been taken to hospital in a serious condition after a two-vehicle crash in Auckland’s Western Springs on Tuesday afternoon.

One of the vehicles involved appeared to have crashed head-on into a traffic light.

The crash took place in the northbound lanes of Great North Rd at around 2.30pm, a police spokesperson said.

The Serious Crash Unit had conducted a scene examination, and inquiries into the circumstances of the crash remained ongoing, they said.

AMBERLEIGH JACK/Stuff It was believed one person was critically injured in the crash.

As a result of the crash, St Lukes eastbound off-ramp and the SH16 on-ramp were closed for over four hours, causing long delays on the northwestern motorway.

At 5.30pm, a journey from Auckland CBD to Lincoln Rd in Henderson was estimated to take 50 minutes.