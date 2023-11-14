Serious crash causing delays in Auckland's Western Springs.

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash in Auckland’s Western Springs.

The crash, involving two vehicles on the northbound lanes of Great South Rd, was reported to police around 2.30pm.

One person is believed to have been critically injured in the crash, according to a police spokesperson.

Diversions were in place and motorists were being warned to expect delays in the area while emergency services work at the scene.

One of the vehicles had crashed head-on into a traffic light.