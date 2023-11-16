Major traffic delays as serious crash closes Auckland's Southern motorway

A serious crash has closed sections of Auckland's Southern motorway

One lane has been reopened on Auckland’s Southern Motorway, after a serious 3-vehicle accident resulted in all northbound lanes being closed between Papakura and Takanini on Thursday morning, causing major delays.

Police have advised motorists to still expect delays.

According to Waka Kotahi, travel from Bombay to Auckland City using SH1will take an estimated 3 hours and 27 minutes.

The usual travel time is estimated to be 28 minutes.

One person is believed to have received critical injuries, police said.

Waka Kotahi A three-vehicle crash caused major delays on Auckland's Southern motorway.

They were called to the scene near Takanini at around 9.40am and the serious crash unit has been advised. Multiple emergency services attended the crash.

St John confirmed the incident involved a truck, van and car.

Waka Kotahi has advised motorists to avoid the route and expect delays and diversions.

Southbound lanes remain open.