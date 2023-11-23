Six arrested at Pro-Palestinian protests blocking entry, exit to Auckland's port

Dozens of protesters blocked the entrance and the exit to the Port, reportedly calling for a ceasefire in Gaza and to boycott New Zealand’s trade deals with Israel.

Police arrested six pro-Palestinian protesters during a demonstration at the Ports of Auckland on Thursday.

Inspector Dave Christoffersen said police attended the Ports of Auckland to reports of protest action.

The group was operating lawfully up until their decision to block the roadway and the entrance, he said.

“The group was warned they were obstructing the roadway and port operations and asked to move, however, they refused to do so,” Inspector Christoffersen said.

Police made six arrests, five for obstruction and one for disorderly behaviour.

Over the course of the protest, pepper spray was used on one person and a police officer was assaulted, Christoffersen said. They had a split lip, but did not require medical attention.

Police had made attempts to engage with the protestors prior to their demonstration and had given advice on how to protest safely and legally at a nearby location, said Christoffersen.

“However, this advice was not heeded. This behaviour is unacceptable as it disrupts the operations of a busy workplace and puts those in the area at risk.”