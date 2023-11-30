Person dies after being found 'unresponsive' on side of an Auckland road

One police car remained at the scene on Thursday.

A person who was found unresponsive on the side of a road in Auckland’s North Shore has died.

At 1.45am a person was found “unresponsive” on the side of the road outside a Rangatira Rd property in Beach Haven, a police spokesperson said.

“Ambulance staff attended to the person, but sadly they died at the scene”.

The death was being treated as “unexplained”, police said, and a scene guard was in place.

The body was found near The Haven Bar and Eatery. A worker said they “knew nothing” about the incident, but staff had seen police in the morning, and they remained at the scene.